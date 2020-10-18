1/
Dixie Anna Verde
1934 - 2020
August 11, 1934 ~ October 14, 2020
Dixie Anna Verde, "Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother", age 86, passed away October 14, 2020 in Clearfield, UT, surrounded by her loved-ones. Born August 11, 1934, daughter of Clarence W. Ridd and Della P. (Johnson) Ridd. Married John David Verde on November 25, 1961. Survived by daughter, Sandra (Verde) Beeghley; grandchildren, Nathan and Ella; and son-in-law, Darin Beeghley. Preceded in death by Husband, John; parents, Clarence and Della; and sister, Alice; and brother, Authur. Dixie loved to play the piano and swing dance. She was an avid reader and enjoyed long walks. She also loved playing boardgames with her grandchildren. A viewing will be held Monday, October 19th, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Premier Funeral (67 East 8000 South, SLC, UT), followed by graveside services at Bountiful City Cemetery (2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, UT) at 2:00 pm.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
12:30 PM
Premier Funeral
