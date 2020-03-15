|
Dixie Carter
Feb. 25, 1938 - Mar. 11, 2020
Dixie Ann Nakken Bangerter Jensen Carter, born Feb 25, 1938 passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 11, 2020. She was born and raised on a chicken farm in SLC, UT. After graduating from West High School, she attended BYU before her first marriage to Jerry Young Jensen. After her marriage to Don Carter, Dixie raised her children as a single mom in Huntington Beach, CA
She received a degree in business administration while working at McDonald Douglas for 20 years as a computer programmer. Her love of learning continued throughout her life and spanned many genres, one of the latest being Tai Chi classes. She loved people and made friends young and old everywhere her feet ventured. She had a way of loving people wherever they were in life.
Music became a love of hers at an early age. Dixie took lessons from world-renowned organists at the Salt Lake Tabernacle and shared her talents playing for choirs, sacrament meetings, funerals, and as an organist in the SLC Temple for 12 years.
While serving in Primary, Young Women's, Relief Society, and Single Adult callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she touched lives of all ages and backgrounds. She volunteered at the prison, helped refugees, and was actively involved in Community Council and Mobile Watch for years.
Instead of the common journal, most of Dixie's life is found in the driving log of her car. Her car was her favorite means to lift, carry, support, and serve those around her. She loved and adored her family. Texting, posting, liking, sharing and selfies were a part of her daily routine. Not even the cashiers at Costco could escape the pictures of her great grandkids.
She is survived by children Suzette Sullivan and Earle Jensen; six grandchildren Joshua Sullivan (Veronica), Jacob Sullivan (Becca), Michelle Beebe (Clint), Angela Sullivan (Ravi), James Sullivan (Varinia), Zachary Sullivan (Hollie) and 12 great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her parents Pearl Hillert Nakken and Glen White Bangerter, and two great-grandchildren twins Rowan and Galen.
We had a beautiful viewing and funeral planned and looked forward to visiting with all of Dixie's family and friends. However, due to the declared state of emergency and church world-wide gathering restrictions regarding the coronavirus disease, we will be holding services as an immediate family at this time. Once restrictions are lifted and we receive the headstone, we will invite family and friends to a gravesite service. In lieu of a public funeral and flowers at this time, our deepest desire is for you to still be a part of her life celebration. As we have received condolences, we are amazed at the number of lives that have been touched by this special daughter of God and hope that those memories can be preserved and cherished together. We ask that you share your feelings, thoughts and memories of Dixie at www.Larkinmortuary.com, on her Facebook page, or share them directly with a family member. We want to celebrate her life together.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020