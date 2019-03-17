1945 ~ 2019

Dixie Faye Cole Liston Kimberly Hansen Knight, age 73, was called to Heaven to play Rummy with her Mother and her Grandmother on March 4 2019.

Dixie was born in Salina, Ut on May 12, 1945 to Richard Faye Cole and Helen Rosina Hatch. And was later sealed to her mother and step-father Vernon G. Liston. She was preceded by both of her parents.

Dixie is survived by two sons Cary Kimberly and James Kimberly and James's two sons Casey (Patricia) Kimberly and Austin Kimberly all of SLC her sisters Rita ( JIM ) Hollingshaus , Susan Matthews and an aunt Jackie Hatch all of South Jordan . Maime was Dixies her very beloved shelter dog whom she spent a lot of time with building trust, fixing her little broken body and loving her into an amazing companion.

Dixie paid her way thru school working at movie theaters including the Woodland Theater to become a steel detail engineer and ran her own Company. Later in life she drove tour buses thru Zions and went on to own her own semi truck , driving across the country she loved. She settled in Arkansas and with her last husband, Norm where they built a beautiful home on a 60 acre horse farm. Her last years were spent volunteering as the treasurer at Riverbend Senior Center.

The Riverbend Senior Center on 1300 West 300 North will be having a celebration of Dixie's life on Tuesday March 19th from 1:00 to 3:00 for anyone who would like to attend.

