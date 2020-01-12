|
|
Dixie L. Young
1941 - 2019
Our beautiful and sassy mother and friend, Dixie Louise Young of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away suddenly of viral pneumonia December 22, 2019.
Dixie is survived by her children Kristen Young and Patrick Young, grandson Fletcher Young and many lovely friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; by her first husband, Hank Taggart and her second husband, Richard W. Young.
Friends are invited to gather for a celebration of Dixie's life on Wednesday, January 15 (her birthday), 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000 or https://bestfriends.org/donate/make-gift-memory. A special thanks to Pacifica Senior Living & Starks Funeral Parlor for all their help. Visit www.starksfuneral.com to read extended obituary and to view tribute slideshow.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 12, 2020