Dixie Lee Larsen Nielsen

Ephraim, UT

Dixie Lee Larsen Nielsen, 83, passed away May 19, 2019 in Provo, as she lived her life, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 19, 1936 in Ephraim Utah, the only child of Afton and Astrid Larsen. She married Donald Ray Nielsen on October 14, 1955 in the Manti Utah Temple. Dixie and Don have six children. Dixie is now with her beloved husband, Don, who preceded her in death February 11, 2017, and her loved ones who have gone before.

Dixie spent the summers of her childhood, logging in the mountains with her parents.Her parents owned the Ephraim Sawmill, were loggers, farmed and raised cattle. Her adventurous childhood helped prepare her for the amazing life she would live.

She and Don met while they both attended Snow College in Ephraim Utah. In Dixie, Don found a brave, supportive, and beautiful partner. Together they lived a life full of adventure and service. In 1957 they were called on a Labor (Building) Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Samoan Mission. They served in American Samoa, Aitutaki Cook Islands, and Hawaii. In 1964 Don went to work for the Government of American Samoa as a building superintendent. Dixie and her family loved their years in the Pacific Islands.The Nielsen family moved to Sandy in 1970. In 1986, they moved to Ephraim, where Dixie and Don started and expanded Sanpete Community Training, a private non-profit organization providing services to people with disabilities. Dixie worked as a volunteer for the first year, to help the program get started, then stayed on as the office manager and assistant to Don. It grew to be, and continues to be, one of the best programs in the state. Dixie loved the work and the people.

Dixie was an avid reader, before the time of the computers, she was referred to as "our encyclopedia". She served in many callings in the Church.

Dixie loved her husband and family, and was devoted to them. She and Don walked through life together, hand in hand, overcoming all obstacles, and helping each other become the incredible and wonderful people they will continue to be through the eternities. She loved and encouraged everyone and helped many reach their full potential.

Dixie is survived by her daughters: Vickie (Steve) Butterfield, Lelani Nielsen, Lorna (Vance) Larsen; and son, Rex (Debbie) Nielsen; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Gerald Nielsen and LaRell Nielsen. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband Don; her parents; and two children, Tere Moana and David.

Thank you Mom for your shining example of courage, strength, endurance, and unconditional love.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Ephraim 2nd Ward, 450 North 200 West, Ephraim, Utah. Friends may call at the ward chapel for visitation from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Ephraim City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary