1/1
Dixie Weight Rupp
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dixie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1932 ~ 2020
Dixie Weight Rupp, age 88, returned to her Heavenly Father August 20, 2020. Born April 29, 1932 in Hurricane, Utah. Preceded in death by her loving husband Floyd Keith Rupp. Beloved by all, Dixie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who led by example and who touched countless lives. Private Funeral Service will be streamed online Saturday, Aug. 29th, 11:00 AM MDT. Visit https://www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com/obituary/dixie-rupp for full obituary and streaming info. Internment: Valley View Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDougal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved