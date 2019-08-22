|
Dixie Wilene
Williams Platt
1940 - 2019
Dixie Wilene Williams Platt passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 in her home in West Valley City, UT at age 79.
She was born in Price, Utah on June 8, 1940 to her parents Richard and Ethel Williams. She grew up with 6 siblings. The family later moved to Salt Lake City, where she attended West High School.
She met the love of her life John Platt at Keeley's Cafe, they were married on May 16, 1958. Sealed for time and all eternity on May 16, 1972 in the Salt Lake Temple. John and Dixie had 3 beautiful boys, with whom she loved spending summers watching them play baseball. Her hobbies included painting, crocheting and quilting. Making many blankets for each of her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many loved ones. Her love for the gospel showed in the way she kindly, and lovingly treated all who met her.
She is survived by her loving husband John, 3 boys; Cory (Nancy), Jeff (Wendi), Lynn (Kara); grandchildren, Heidi (Dan), Travis (Laurie), Amelia (Josh), Kristy (Mario), Jason (Jessica), Tina (Rhett), Alyssa (Andrew), Joshua (Kiana), Amanda, Amelia, Miranda, McKennzie and 19 great-grandchildren. Siblings Karen, Steve and Joe. Preceded in death by her parents, and siblings; Belva, Jean and Kay.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 24 at Larkin Sunset Gardens (1950 E 10600 S Sandy, UT). A viewing will be held from 12-1:30p. Interment immediately following at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019