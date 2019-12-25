|
Dodi Lee (Jensen) Schaefer
1963-2019
Dodi Lee (Jensen) Schaefer passed away suddenly on Dec. 20, 2019. She left us far too soon, and her bright smile and cheery voice will be missed desperately. Dodi was born in Price, Utah, on Oct. 7, 1963, to Jerry Jensen and Darlene (Rogers) Pickering. She graduated from Bingham High School and later married John Heinmiller. They had three children, Tiffany, Tyler and Kyle. Dodi adored being a mother and loved her children dearly.
She especially loved her seven grandchildren and found joy in spending time with them, making special memories with each one and creating special spaces in her home just for them. Dodi had a knack for making things beautiful. She loved working on her home, refinishing furniture and crafting one-of-a-kind creations. She was always on the go and was known for her strong work ethic.
Dodi is survived by her parents, Jerry (Roslyn) Jensen and Darlene Pickering, her children Tiffany (Tyson) Wallin, Tyler (Amanda) Heinmiller and Kyle (Brittney) Heinmiller, as well as her seven amazing grandchildren, Jake, Avery, Laney, Nolan, Savvy, Nick and Lydia. She is also survived by her siblings, Todd (Brenda) Jensen, Kirt Jensen, K.C. (Lisa) Jensen, Duane (Caroline) Boren, Mindy (Bryan) Long, Jeff Pickering and Scott (Lyndsay) Pickering. Preceded in death by her stepdad, Hale Pickering, and grandparents, Bonnie and Therald Jensen and Ruth and Dick Rogers.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 3688 W. 12600 S. in Riverton, UT and on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral, which will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment: Riverton City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 25, 2019