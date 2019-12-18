|
|
Dody Burnett
June 11, 1959 - Dec. 14, 2019
"She brightened everyone's life with her smile and kindness." - friend tribute.
Our wonderful Dolores Ann (Dody) Burnett returned to her Heavenly Parents and her beloved earthly father on December 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She departed earth in Dody fashion: peacefully, gracefully, everything organized and everyone knowing of her love and appreciation.
She was born June 11, 1959, to Ivan R. and Betty Nelson Long in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. It was her Aunt Martha who gave her the nickname "Dody" because Dolores was too hard for her brother to say. She always considered herself a "country girl" at heart, having grown up on a small farm with an array of animals, from pigs to peacocks. She was very proud of her Southern heritage and values.
Dody attended Poplar Bluff High School and participated in the school's award-winning marching band as a flautist and piccolo player. Always fiercely independent, she struck out on her own to Utah in 1977 to attend LDS Business College and graduated in 1983. She married John Q. Bennion in 1978, and they had four children. They later divorced, and she and Curt Burnett were married in 1999. They enjoyed a 20-year love affair filled with shared passions for their blended family, grandparenting, movies, travel and vacations, Utah Jazz games, Church service, and being good neighbors. Dody also was passionate about genealogy -- spending untold hours searching for her ancestors - and emergency preparedness.
Dody reached the pinnacle of her professional pursuits, receiving awards and accolades for her service as an administrative and executive assistant to top management at major corporations like Mountain Fuel/Questar, American Express and Optum Bank. She beautified the world with her dazzling smile and buoyant spirit, her musical talents as flautist and pianist, her purple nails and sartorial splendor, her delightful scrapbooks, her immaculate home, and her kindnesses to friends and neighbors. Her grandchildren affectionately refer to her as "Dodo."
She is survived by her mother, Betty Nelson Stokes (E.J.); children: Kristin Marie Bennion, South Jordan, UT; Michael John Bennion (Jennie), South Jordan; Caitlin Nicole Bennion (Cael), Salt Lake City; and Matthew Ryan Bennion, South Jordan; Step-children: Alisha Burnett Worthington (Bret), West Jordan, UT; Jeffrey C. Burnett (Shay), Herriman, UT; and Kristin Burnett Hodson (Jake), Sandy, UT. Also, siblings: Steven Nelson Long (Colleen), Salt Lake City; Gary Michael Long (Shannon), California; Marjorie Talcott (John), Kaysville; and Bill Bloodworth, Poplar Bluff, MO. Dody and Curt have 17 grandchildren combined, which are the light of their lives.
Dody and Curt would like to thank: Parents, family and friends for their unfailing support and love during this difficult time; the Huntsman Cancer Institute, especially our caring Dr. Mendez; our Heavenly Parents, who authored the Plan of Happiness and its message of hope in eternal families; our Savior, for sacrificing Himself to effectuate the Plan; and Larkin Mortuary, for their concern and professionalism.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Jordan 6th Ward Chapel, 2556 West 9800 South. In memory of Dody, please feel free to wear anything purple, as this was her favorite color. Viewings will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will take place at the South Jordan Memorial Park following services.
In lieu of flowers, Dody's family requests donations to be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in her honor.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 18, 2019