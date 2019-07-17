Home

Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Passed away in a fatal car accident on July 13, 2019, in Tucson, AZ. Maya was 19 years old, a junior at the University of Arizona, and an inspirational light to those who knew her and loved her. She was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, graduating high school at East High. She competed in gymnastics, and had a tremendous passion for painting, books, and creative writing. She had a phenomenal sense of humor, was a brilliant artist and writer, a kind friend, and the most wonderful and loving daughter anyone could ever ask for. She is survived by her mother, Jessica, and numerous family and friends. A public memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 11am at Bring's Broadway Chapel on 6910 East Broadway, Tucson. Maya's family asks that charitable contributions be considered in lieu of flowers. At a later date, we will post to social media charities reflective of Maya's love of art and children. For her many friends and family outside of the Tucson area, a Celebration of Life in honor of Maya will be held in Salt Lake City within the next few weeks.
Published in Deseret News on July 17, 2019
