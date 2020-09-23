1/1
Dolores Ann Redden
1929 - 2020
Dolores was a very special, sweet spirit. Her husband & 7 children were her greatest treasure until her grandchildren came along. She relished annual family reunions. She enjoyed a lifelong love of genealogy & in her retirement years she embraced Indexing with gusto! She had a great appreciation for spiritual & classical music as well as fine art, & taught these subjects to youth over the years. Later in life she went back to school & earned an Associate's degree & became a legal secretary. She thoroughly enjoyed her long-time calling as Ward organist, as well as her work with Cub Scouts & Blazers. She served 4 years as a Salt Lake Temple worker.
She is survived by all her children, Barry (Millie) Redden, Lorena Oliver, Janet Redden, Mark (Gay) Redden, Neal (Sherri) Redden, Christine (Morgan) Hardy, Anne (Ken) Ashdown, 20 Grandchildren, & 44 great-grandchildren
Preceded in death by her husband, mother & father, & all her siblings.
Services will be held Sept. 25, 2020 at the South Salt Lake Stake Center at 2280 S. 300 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84115. The viewing will be from 10:00 to 10:45, Funeral at 11:00. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84106.

Published in Deseret News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
South Salt Lake Stake Center
SEP
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
South Salt Lake Stake Center
