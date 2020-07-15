1/1
Dolores Foremaster Riggs
1929 ~ 2020
Dolores Foremaster Riggs, 91, passed peacefully away on July 13, 2020. She was born April 5, 1929 in St. George, UT to Lindau and Hortense Russell Foremaster, the second of four children. She married Jerry Albert Riggs, from Hatch, UT June 25, 1948 in the St. George Temple. She was active in many church callings, activities and programs throughout her life. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Jerry, her 3 children, Lindau Merrill (Michele), Sherilyn (Vertis) Benson, Russell Albert (JoLee), 8 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, brother EJ (Bea). In light of current COVID guidelines, a graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020. For the full obituary please visit www.spilsburymortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. George City Cemetery.
Spilsbury Mortuary
July 14, 2020
Sincere condolences to your family in your loss! Dolores was ever a generous hostess as well as supportive and enthusiastic in all her endeavors. I appreciated her kindly support of me during the time of our association.
Sharon Bauer
Friend
