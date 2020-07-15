1929 ~ 2020
Dolores Foremaster Riggs, 91, passed peacefully away on July 13, 2020. She was born April 5, 1929 in St. George, UT to Lindau and Hortense Russell Foremaster, the second of four children. She married Jerry Albert Riggs, from Hatch, UT June 25, 1948 in the St. George Temple. She was active in many church callings, activities and programs throughout her life. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Jerry, her 3 children, Lindau Merrill (Michele), Sherilyn (Vertis) Benson, Russell Albert (JoLee), 8 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, brother EJ (Bea). In light of current COVID guidelines, a graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020. For the full obituary please visit www.spilsburymortuary.com
