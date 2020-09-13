Dolores A Leahy

1935~2020

Salt Lake City, UT-Dolores A Leahy - Born on May 18, 1935 and died on September 6, 2020. She grew up in Park City, Utah, and attended Park City High School. She later moved to Salt Lake City with her parents. She worked at the downtown ZCMI and later for Zellerbach Paper Co. She enjoyed camping with her extended family, bowling with mother and sister, raising lupine and zinnias, bus trips with her father for gambling adventures in Wendover and Laughlin and watching classic television shows. She also loved the color purple and Chuck Norris. She was preceded in death by her mother Aileen, father Harold and sister Jo Ellen. She is survived by her nephews Steve and Greg. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Ann's Catholic Church located at 2119 South 400 East, SLC, UT 84115. Interment will immediately follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park at 3401 South Highland Drive, SLC, UT 84106. Services are being provided by Memorial Redwood Mortuary.



