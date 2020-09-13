Dolores Lucille Aragon Morales
December 9. 1941 - September 7, 2020
"Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'" - Proverbs 31:28-31
Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and sister Dolores passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Cuba, New Mexico to Macario and Emilia Aragon, the third eldest of sixteen children. From a very young age, Dolores helped care for and raise her family, which was the beginning of a lifetime of care and commitment to others. She was fiercely loyal and devoted to her loving siblings, Hazel (deceased), Alex, Fred, Max, Larry, Patsy, Pete, Leroy, Juanita (deceased) Anthony, Abel, Frank, Priscilla Sanchez, Linda Matta and Sophie; acting as a second mother to her brothers and sisters and a kind and loving hand to so many more.
Dolores was raised in Pagosa Springs and Montrose Colorado, graduating from Montrose High School in 1960. Montrose is where she met the love of her life Joseph Morales. They married in September of 1962 and moved to Salt Lake City where they built a life together raising their sons Allen (Lisa), Richard, and Steven (Tiana), and grandson Destin. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Brandy, Andrea, Daniel, Jeremy, Destin, Layla and Maya whom she showered with love, care and affection.
Inspired by her selection while in high school as a student with the potential to be an educator, she pursued and received her bachelor's degree in Child and Family Development from the University of Utah in 1989. Her professional career in Salt Lake City was one of care and service to others. She worked as a nurse's aide at the old Saint Marks Hospital, cared for the elderly and infirm at Neighborhood House, and worked as a bilingual teacher's aide at Shriners Hospital.
Mom had the kindest soul. She was a people person who loved to socialize and enjoyed the company of others. She loved jokes and stories and shared so many words of wisdom and advice with us. She had a great love of learning and books; always aspiring to read the all the "classics" she had acquired. She loved music and dancing, both which were great comfort to her as she progressed in her disease. She loved her trips to Wendover with her beloved husband Joe, making many friends at the casino over the years and hitting a few jackpots along the way. Mom used to like to say, "I'm just a lucky lady."
Her constant concerns were the clothing and feeding of her family. Mom was a legendary shopper, with an incredible stamina and a gift for finding bargains. She was also an incredible cook, her specialty: green chile, beans and of course her homemade tortillas. Our house was always open to all, with countless family gatherings she hosted, and a place of shelter and comfort for so many.
True love is a rare and beautiful thing, and it was the love of our father Joseph that was the center of her life. My parents were truly in love. They celebrated 58 years of marriage together, and it was my father who was her constant comfort, companion and caretaker till the end. There is no greater love than that my father had for my mother. They were the best of friends and an example for all of us on how to live, how to love and how to treat others. My parents were givers, not takers, and always thought of others first. Our love for them is beyond words and beyond measure. We love you with all our hearts!
A special thanks to everyone who was involved with her care through this difficult time. You made her journey so much easier and you have our eternal gratitude.
Please visit larkincares.com
for information on services. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) would be greatly appreciated.