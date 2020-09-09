1/1
Don A. Quinones
1941 - 2020
1941 ~ 2020
Don A Quinones (Don Q), 78, of Maricopa, Arizona, passed away on August 25, 2020. Born in Sacramento, California, in 1941, he moved to Williams Field in Arizona 10 days later with his parents - recounting in stories all of the orange groves in Mesa and his many moves as an Air Force brat throughout the U.S. and Caribbean. His family believes Don was called home by his beloved Irish Rose (Ruth), who passed away in 2008. Don graduated from John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor, Maine, in 1960 and served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam. He then attended Arizona State University and returned to the military serving in Arizona Air National Guard (the Copperheads) from 1970 until he retired in 1990. Don loved his job at Western Airlines (later Delta) and worked numerous jobs in Phoenix, Tucson, and Salt Lake City before retiring in 2005. He was also a devoted parishioner at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Maricopa, Arizona. His parents, Al and Grace, and sister Delsie precede him in death. Don is survived by his sons, Philip (and his wife Christine) of North Carolina and David of Utah, his grandson Matthew of Utah, his brother Ken and his sister Eileen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church followed by interment at the City of Mesa Cemetery next to his wife and family, on Tuesday, September 8, and restricted to immediate family only in accordance with current COVID guidelines.
Memorials contributions can be made to The Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah, Hill Air Force Base, P.O. Box 612, Roy, UT 84067-0612.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral service
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
September 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
September 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Don's passing, and Ruth's too. I worked many years with Don at Western and Delta Air Lines in Salt Lake City. We shared many laughs and good conversations and I missed him when he retired in 2005. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, particularly David and Philip who I remember as young boys. May God be with you.
Marlene Swedberg
Coworker
