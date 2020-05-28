|
"Butch"
Don (Butch) Allen Smith passed away peacefully at his home in Bountiful, Utah early Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, at the age 76. Don was born June 14, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Don Fred Smith and Ada Maxine Bishop. He married Bonnie Rae Pace on August 16, 1963 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they raised six children, Scott, Jeff, Greg, Emilee, Marci and Doug.
Don grew up in Salt Lake City and worked at his dad's café in his youth. He graduated from West High School in 1961. He worked as a carpet rep and salesman for nearly sixty years. He traveled with Bonnie to several exotic locations over the years. The rest of the family often joined him on local business trips. When his children were young, Don coached many baseball and church basketball teams. One of his favorite past times was finding good deals and unique items to give to family members. He made friends easily and enjoyed talking to people. Don had a larger than life sense of humor and always had a joke to share. He often told entertaining stories about his childhood. He loved family get togethers, cars, sharing his testimony, helping his children and grandchildren, and doing things for others. Don enjoyed serving as a temple worker at the Bountiful Temple.
Don is survived by his wife, and children, Scott and Kathy Smith, Jeff and Jackie Smith, Greg and Kathy Smith, Emilee and Doug Barnett, Marci and Brandon Wayman, and Doug Smith; grandchildren, Ashlee (Brandon), Preston (Morgan), Brayden (Tori), Kait (Jake), Mikey, Austin (Leah), Ashton (Rhiannon), Spencer (Emma), Riley (Brittany), Conner, Olivia, Macey, Bailey, Sara, Ellie, Kenna, Rian, Jonah, Avery, and Hayden; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Addie, Kallie, Tyce, Teagen, Braxton, Jax, Jhett, Baer, Hadley and baby boy on the way; and his dog, Chewie. He is preceded in death by his parents, and two grandsons, Jake Smith and Will Barnett.
Funeral services for family will be held under the direction of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, Friday, May 29, 2020. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2020