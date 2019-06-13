Don Armstrong Stringham

1935 - 2019

Don Armstrong Stringham, 84, passed away on June 7th, 2019, having lived a full and adventurous life.

Don was born in Bountiful, Utah, to Beatrice Armstrong and Don Gordon Stringham. He graduated from Davis High School and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Germany. He graduated with honors in Economics from the University of Utah, was a member of ROTC and later a finance officer in the Army. Don earned his JD, with honors, from the University of Utah College of Law.

He began his career with a large law firm, and then founded a firm specializing in tax law, and structuring and funding international businesses.

He is survived by his wife, Annelise Vazulik of Vienna, Austria, and sons Daniel (Susan) of Randolph, NJ, David (Kathie) of Easton, NH, Jim (Sheree) and Thomas (Jill) of Salt Lake City and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15th, at 4:00 pm at the Hilltop Ward, 589 East 18th Avenue, Salt Lake City. Visitation will be held June 14th, at 6:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City as well as June 15th at 2:30 pm at the Hilltop Ward chapel prior to the funeral. Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.



Published in Deseret News on June 13, 2019