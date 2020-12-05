Don F. Bradshaw
Nov 24, 1926 - Dec 3, 2020
Don Fredrick Bradshaw passed away on December 3, 2020 due to incidents of old age. He joined his dearly beloved wife Jean who passed away earlier this year. He was able to
celebrate his 94th birthday and a final Thanksgiving with family. He spent time in St. George with two of his sons and their wives while facetiming and messaging his other children and extended family throughout the holiday.
Don was the youngest of four Bradshaw children. In the telling of his youth, Don described many adventures of growing up as the youngest child with lots of freedom to explore Salt Lake City in the 1930's. Throughout his life he enjoyed camping and skiing in Utah's mountains. He was an early 4-wheeler in southern Utah exploring many areas that are now off limits to motorized travel with his family and dear friends. Don was an avid skier and kept up the sport into his 80's. He shared his love of skiing with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
A graduate of East High School, his college studies were interrupted by World War II. Don joined the U.S. Coast Guard at the age of 17 serving as a radioman on a troop transport ship in the Pacific theater. After the war, he returned to the University of Utah to complete his education. He holds some notoriety for being the oldest known member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity with pin number 650. For some 70-plus years, he continued to support the Beta House at the University of Utah and annual Beta events that took place on his Farmington "Farm" property.
Don married Jean Ward in 1951 and they celebrated 68 years of marriage and raised four children together before Jean passed away earlier this spring. Don founded, American Insurance & Investment Corp., which would ultimately grow to include sons Dave and Dan in the operations. Just as he had forged youthful connections and fraternity associations, Don would spend his business career being active in many business groups and associations gaining many deep and lasting friendships through these networks. At different times in his life, he served in leadership or on the boards of the Utah Independent Agents Association, the Surplus Lines Association, the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter society, as a Scout Master, and as Salt Lake Inner-City Missionaries with his wife Jean for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a member of the Salt Lake Rotary Club, the Chesapeake Duck Club, the Alta Club, and the Salt Lake Country Club where he loved to socialize and entertain.
A retelling of Don's life is not complete without mentioning the family "Farm" in Farmington, Utah. An original pioneer-era house and cherry orchard, the Farm was often the backdrop for hosting family and friends for BBQs or garden parties. The Farm property featured beautiful grounds, a cherry orchard, pool, and a John Deere tractor named Bertha. These provided endless projects. Sometimes he could be heard saying, "it seems like something is always broken here." Many life lessons were imparted by Don to his grandchildren as many of the grandkids learned the value of hard work there, while spending Saturdays working with their grandparents on Farm upkeep and projects.
We would like to publicly thank the caregivers and the hospice nurses at Inspiration Home Health for their care of Mon and Dad this year.
Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private service at 10:30 AM Saturday, December 12th, 2020. For those that wish to participate remotely via Video Conference, please send an email to: donbradshawmemorial@gmail.com.
Don is survived by his children D. David (Sharmon), G. Daniel (Holly), John, and Amy Young (Howard); by nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Jean, parents, and siblings.
For a more detailed version of Don's life please visit www.larkincares.com
