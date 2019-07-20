1936 ~ 2019

PRICE-George Donald Darlington, age 83, unexpectedly returned to his Heavenly Father on July 17, 2019 while surrounded by his family in Provo, Utah.

He was born June 7, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Courtney M. and Emily Luciele Horne Darlington. Don attended schools in Salt Lake City. After graduating from high school he voluntarily enlisted in the United States Navy. He was very proud of that military service for a country he loved so much. Married his childhood sweetheart and eternal companion Carol Dawn Mortensen in the Salt Lake Temple on January 8, 1957. Over the next years, three daughters and one son were born into the family, Linda (David) Dickey, Price, UT, Bonnie Darlington, Roy, UT, Michael Don Darlington (deceased), Debbie (John) Whipple, Idaho Falls, ID.

Don was a tireless worker who began his career with the Utah Highway Patrol in Salt Lake City and retired as a lieutenant in Price, Utah.

He was a faithful and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life. Don had a firm testimony of our Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. He served in many callings throughout his life, including Boy Scouts, elders quorum, stake executive secretary and ward and stake missionary. Don served for 4.5 years with our mother as a church service missionary and attended the temple regularly. Dad will always be remembered for his tender loving care for his family and especially our sweet mother over the last several years. We will be forever grateful for, and influenced by, his humble, yet powerful example.

Don had many talents and abilities that he willingly shared with all he came in contact with. He was very organized, patient, kind, gentle and strong. Through his example he taught us confidence and independence. Growing up, and to this day, we still believe that "daddy can fix anything."

He was a talented musician, playing the fiddle, mandolin, banjo and recently the 12-string guitar. Don played with the group 9-Mile Players. He was also an expert marksman and used his talents as a member of the Utah Peace Officers Association and Carbon County Sheriff's Posse. Dad continued to enjoy shooting with all of his family members. He also loved camping and animals.

Don is survived by his wife and three daughters; sister, Susan Kranz; sisters-in-law, Janice and Wyoma Darlington, Colleen Edwards; eight grandchildren, Wendy (Carter), Jacob (Amanda), Michelle (Brian), Mark (Shylie), Ryan (Katie), Jenna, Kelton (Marissa), Jaron (Shandria); nine great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kennidy, Bayn, Ellie, Naomi, Blake, Jaxton, Skyler and Presley.

Preceded in death by his parents; infant son Michael Don; granddaughter, Courtney Dawn Whipple; brothers, Courtney and Richard Darlington.

Funeral service, Monday, July 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Price 8th Ward (995 East 700 North). Family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main St.) and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Graveside service, Monday, 3:30 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City). Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home in Price where friends are always welcome and may share memories of Don at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.

Published in Deseret News on July 20, 2019