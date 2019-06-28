Don V Forsyth

1943 ~ 2019

Midvale, UT-Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother and Friend, Don passed away peacefully June 24, 2019 in Murray, Utah surrounded by his loving family.

The son of Oral Venard and Emma Joy Forsyth, Don was born March 4, 1943 in Salina, Utah and raised in Teasdale and Bicknell, Utah.

After graduating from Wayne High School, he was later drafted into the Army, proudly serving his country for two years during the Vietnam War.

Don married his dear sweetheart Bonnie Shepherd, November 15, 1969 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. They raised two daughters and one son in West Valley City, Utah. Don worked for Sorenson Research and Abbott Laboratories for over 30 years before retiring. Don was a member of the LDS church where he served selflessly.

Don enjoyed life and people. His life was exemplified by kindness, compassion, generosity, service and hard work. He loved being in the outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing and gardening.

One of his favorite roles developed in the last 20 years was being "Grandpa Don". He adored each of his grandchildren, spending time supporting them in their sports and other activities. Don and Bonnie enjoyed family gatherings as family meant everything to them.

Don is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of 49 years; daughter Holli (Curtis) Turner; Wade (Jillanne) Forsyth; Tori (Joshua) Tidwell; 12 grandchildren Cole, Bracken, Holden, Ethan, Nicholas, Collin, Skyler, Henry, Will, Jace, Cassandra, Logan; brother Neil, sisters Carolyn and Gwen and Bonnie's loving Shepherd family. He was preceded in death by his sister Phyllis, brother Keith and parents Oral and Joy.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Union Fort Stake Center, 7155 S 540 E Midvale, Utah with a viewing one-hour prior beginning at 10:00 am. An additional viewing will be held at the same Stake Center on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm. Interment will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, Utah following funeral services.



Published in Deseret News on June 28, 2019