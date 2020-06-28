Don J. Draper

1931 ~ 2020

Don. J. Draper was born December 24, 1931 in the small town of Fountain Green, Utah to Aaron Call Draper and Ora Adele Robertson. Don passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City, at the age of 88. As a young boy, Don spent most of his summers in the mountains with his dad at his sheep camp. At the age of 10, Don's dad sold all his sheep and grazing permits and the family moved to Spanish Fork, Utah, where they bought a farm. Don graduated from Spanish Fork High School in May 1950. In June of that same year, Don's Army Guard Unit was activated for 2 years and Don was taken into the Army just as the Korean War was starting. Don spent 8 months in Korea, and in 1952, was honorably discharged with the rank of Sgt. First Class. The next four years were spent at Brigham Young University, majoring in marketing. Don was then employed at Western Airlines where he spent the next 31 years, until they were bought out by Delta Airlines. Don then spent 7 years with Delta, retiring with 38 years of service. Don was married to Marilyn Johnson (divorced) and had two children. Don is survived by his son Robert Aaron Draper, daughter Karen Ailene Murray, two grandsons Chris and Tyler Murray, and six great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Lloyd Call Draper, and sister Alice Louise Draper Schwartz.

Graveside service will be held at Spanish Fork Cemetery (420 South 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah) on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. There will no viewing. Don says that when he reaches the Pearly Gates, he will hear St. Peter yell, "Come in you soldier from Korea, you've spent your stretch in hell."



