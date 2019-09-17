|
DON JAY BENSON
1928-2019
Don Jay Benson, 91, (affectionately known as Pops) beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. Don was born June 1, 1928 to Taft Benson and Lucille Frampton Benson in Logan, Utah. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1947. He was recruited to play football for Brigham Young University, playing as a fullback for four years. He also participated in basketball and track at BYU, and graduated in 1952. Don married Clara Lenae Cram on August 25, 1948 and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 27, 1951. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage, although they knew each other for over 80 years. Don had an entrepreneurial spirit and started several different businesses, but found his dream job working for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he worked in several directorial positions. Don was a branch president while he was working for the church in Hong Kong. He and his wife Lenae served church missions in Palmyra, NY and Martin's Cove, WY. Don had an amazing outlook on life. His enthusiasm and zest for life was contagious. He had a way of telling a story that would draw you in and had a genuine interest in people's lives and well being. He laughed easily, and most of the time it was at his own expense. Don had the opportunity to mentor countless young people while coaching little league football, and was a father and grandfather figure to many throughout his life. He and his wife were true athletes and enjoyed tennis and golfing until he was 90, meeting many friends along the way. They were lifelong season ticket holders of all BYU sports.
Don is survived and loved by his wife and best friend Lenae, their 3 children Craig (Carolyn) Benson, Sandy, UT, Susan (Bo) Putnam, Half Moon Bay, CA and Steven (Kari) Benson, Las Vegas, NV; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Deanna Cram Hanes, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved and adored.
A visitation will be held at noon on Friday, September 20th, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 pm at Little Cottonwood 5th Ward, 6350 S. Rodeo Lane, Murray, UT. Internment, Wasatch Lawn.
