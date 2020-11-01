Don Jensen Racine was born September 22, 1926 to Louis and Minnie Racine. He passed away surrounded by family on October 29, 2020. He reached the wonderful age of 94.
On July 2, 1949 he married his sweetheart, Janet Ruth Jenson. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on May 1, 1953. They were blessed with 3 children who brought fire, chaos, and of course great joy to them. Over the years the family grew, adding 15 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by 3 children, Dana, Leigh and Doug, and His two sisters Joyce, and Deonna. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Janet, his parents, two brothers Ray, and Dave, and his sister Jeanette.
We love you dad.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 at 11:00am. Attendance at the funeral services is by invitation only, however everyone is invited to watch the services online. The services will be broadcast live at www.HolbrookMortuary.com
, and will remain available to watch for 90 days after the funeral. Interment will take place at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
To read Don's full obituary, watch the funeral, or post a message for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com