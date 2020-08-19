1931 ~ 2020
Veteran Korean War, United States Air Force Don Lee Rogers, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Mapleton, Utah, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Garland, Utah on March 3, 1931, the son of William Carleton Rogers and Hazel Hess. He was the youngest of five children.
In 1952, while stationed at March Air Force Base in Southern California, he met Sonya Mae Carlston, his true love and light of his life. They were married in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in June 1953. After being discharged from the service, he resumed his education at Brigham Young University (BYU).
While attending BYU he worked full time, served in various church callings, served as Cadet Commander in the ROTC, and carried a full schedule of classes. Part of his commitment of being a true disciple of Jesus Christ was not studying on Sundays. While carrying this heavy work load, he one night earnestly prayed for help and made a "bargain" with the Lord that if He would help him make it through this, that no matter what He required of him for the rest of his life, he would do it. Don was true to his word. Later in life he made a covenant with the Lord that he and his sweetheart would wear their lives out in His service. His life is a testimony and tribute to that promise. He loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and "took delight" in the service of the Lord. His church service and experience include serving as a serviceman's leader and branch president at a young age while serving in the military. He also served as a priest quorum advisor, Sunday School Superintendent, a member of an Elders quorum presidency, Bishop, Stake President, MTC Branch President, Patriarch, Temple Sealer, and wherever the Lord asked him to serve. He served two missions with his sweetheart Sonya, the first in Scotland, and then later as a Temple Worker in the Nauvoo Illinois Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
After graduating from BYU, he was accepted for graduate work at the Harvard Business School. He and his family eventually settled in Southern California where he enjoyed a successful career as a businessman and entrepreneur. As an entrepreneur he built one of the foremost retail garden center chains, Armstrong Garden Centers, in Southern California. His company would eventually become the largest independently owned retail garden center chain in the United States. Upon his retirement, he turned the company over to the employees who helped make the company a success.
Don and Sonya are the proud parents of 6 children, (Don (Marla) Rogers, Stephen (Janna) Rogers, Lynn (Patti) Rogers, Mike (Rochelle) Rogers, John (Wendy) Rogers, Pam (Tom) Keeling. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, as well as his son-in-law, 1 great grandchild and 2 grandchildren. He also has 31 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren with 3 additional great grandchildren on their way. He will be missed.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11AM. With heavy hearts, we recognize that because of Covid-19, the funeral service will be limited to immediate family. Arrangements have been made so that those who wish to participate can do so on Saturday, by going to this link https://www.wheelermortuaries.com
. On this website, click on Don's obituary and at the bottom of the obituary there will be a Facebook Live stream link.
There will be a public viewing at Wheeler Mortuary, 82 West 400 North, Mapleton, Utah, on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5:30 to 8:30 PM. The family asks that you please wear a mask and be respectful of social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that in Don's honor, a contribution can be made to a humanitarian effort of your choice or through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian program.