1928 ~ 2019

Don Lewis Sparks, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully at his home June 2, 2019 in Bristow, VA.

Don was born on November 6, 1928 to Audie and Madge Sparks. He was raised in Fort Worth, Texas, and excelled in track and field as a state champion mile runner. He won numerous awards and held the title of running the fastest mile in high school for many years in Fort Worth. He was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Texas for his accomplishments as a high school track star.

He married his high school sweetheart (Wanda) Joyce Hathcock on July 16, 1948. They were the proud parents of a daughter and two sons.

Don's career started as a sports trainer while he served in the U.S. Air Force and then continued as an athletic trainer and coach at the high school and college levels which led to being an ABA/ NBA career as a sports trainer. Don was hired by the New Orleans Jazz when the team was formed in 1974. Among the Jazz's most famous players was 'Pistol' Pete Maravich, who starred as one of the greatest college and NBA players of all time. Don and Pete were best of friends, both on a personal and professional level. He moved with the team to Salt Lake City, UT in 1979. Don served as the team trainer under the great coaches Frank Layden and Jerry Sloan, in an era in which the Utah Jazz were among the very best teams in all of basketball. With the Jazz, Don served as trainer for many great players, among them future Hall of Famers John Stockton and Karl Malone. Don was awarded the title of NBA trainer of the year three times during his professional career. Don Sparks, "Sparky" was also earned the nickname "Magic Fingers" for the successes and miracles he performed with his talented hands and fingers on injuries. He was truly, the best of the best.

After retirement Don and Joyce lived in St. George, UT, Stephenville and Fort Worth, TX where he loved participating in endurance racing with his horses, working out and fishing. In his later years he lived happily and comfortably with his wife, Joyce, and among family, friends and caregivers in Bristow.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years Joyce; daughter Donna Scully (Brian); son Michael Sparks (Debbie); son David Sparks (Michelle); six grandchildren and his black Lab Miss Molly.

Don was quick witted and will be remembered for his detailed and humorous stories from the past. He'll be missed by his family, friends, acquaintances, caregivers and doctors.

