Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
the Mutton Hollow Chapel
855 East Mutton Hollow
Layton, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Meriwether
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Meriwether

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Meriwether Obituary
In Loving Memory
Don Meriwether, 73, passed away September 30, 2019 ending a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer. Army Veteran, Journeyman Diesel Mechanic, family man. Don is your all-around type of guy. He is survived by his wife Camille, sons Patrick (Melissa), Derek, Jeff (Mindy), and Aaron (Sheena), stepdaughter Jessica. 12 grandkids and 6 greats. He was preceded in death by daughter Tiffany Ann, (7 mons.) and his parents.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, Oct. 4, at 11:00 am, at the Mutton Hollow Chapel, 855 East Mutton Hollow, Layton, UT. For full obituary see www.premierfuneral.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.