In Loving Memory
Don Meriwether, 73, passed away September 30, 2019 ending a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer. Army Veteran, Journeyman Diesel Mechanic, family man. Don is your all-around type of guy. He is survived by his wife Camille, sons Patrick (Melissa), Derek, Jeff (Mindy), and Aaron (Sheena), stepdaughter Jessica. 12 grandkids and 6 greats. He was preceded in death by daughter Tiffany Ann, (7 mons.) and his parents.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, Oct. 4, at 11:00 am, at the Mutton Hollow Chapel, 855 East Mutton Hollow, Layton, UT. For full obituary see www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 3, 2019