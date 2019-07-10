Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Don Boulden
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Midvale North Stake Center
7500 S. 97 W.
Midvale, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Midvale North Stake Center
7500 S. 97 W.
Midvale, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Midvale North Stake Center
7500 S. 97 W.
Midvale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Boulden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Ostrander Boulden


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Ostrander Boulden Obituary
Don Ostrander Boulden
1939 ~ 2019
Don Ostrander Boulden, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, passed from this life on July 6, 2019 following a valiant fight against cancer. Don was born in Talmage, Utah on September 7, 1939, to William Bliss Boulden and Doris Helen Ostrander. He married LaRue Bullard in the Salt Lake Temple July 23, 1961. She died July 27, 1994. He married S. Kay Stout Martin on October 15, 1998.
He is survived by his wife, Kay, Children: Utauna (Tom) Cavanaugh, JoDel (Aaron) Cranney, Angela (Brent) Pixton, Guy (Carol) Boulden, Benjamin (Kara) Boulden, Craig (Shannon) Martin, and Paul (Laura) Martin; 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Midvale North Stake Center, 7500 S. 97 W. Midvale, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at the same location and prior to services on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Interment at the South Jordan Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now