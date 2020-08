Don Rains1948 ~2020Donald Eugene Rains, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully in his home, Monday, August 3, 2020. Don is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Norma; his daughter, Tresha Lynn; granddaughter, Samantha; as well as his loving nieces and their families.A celebration of life will be held in his honor. Date to be announced.For complete obituary visit www.jenkins-soffe.com