Don Sperry Redd
1946~2019
Farmington, UT-Don Sperry Redd (72) passed away at home, from pancreatic cancer, surrounded by loving family. He gave love and wisdom to the end, and has answered the call to serve a mission beyond this mortal realm. He lived with a spirit of gratitude, even when suffering for months with cancer. Whenever asked "How are you feeling?" he would always reply, "Grateful!" Don was born October 25, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA. He moved to Monticello, UT, where his love for outdoor adventure flourished. He enjoyed fishing and shooting with his dad, and raising pigeons and rabbits. As the oldest of 7 children, his noble parents, F. Bennion Redd and Ivalou Sperry, appreciated his natural leadership. His siblings fondly called him 'the General' and looked to him as an example. He and three of his younger brothers earned their Eagle Scout awards and together attended the National Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge. In high school, he was a leader in student government and team captain of 3 different sports, excelling particularly in basketball, being scouted by colleges. He served a mission to the New England States, under President Boyd K. Packer. Don met the love of his life, Karen Andersen while attending BYU. They were married July 23, 1969, in the Salt Lake Temple. Don graduated from BYU ROTC, and received the Commandant of Cadets and Distinguished Military Graduate awards. As a Lt., he served in Schweinfurt, Germany for 3 years and as a church Branch President. He found his greatest satisfaction in teaching those he served. He joined the Army National Guard while attending BYU Law School, and continued military service in the Army Reserve totaling 38 years. As a lawyer of 42 years, he served as Deputy County Attorney in Salt Lake County and Davis County, and opened a private family law practice. Don and Karen raised their large family, a large garden, and had a hobby farm in Farmington where he served on the City Council and directed the Recreation League. Don served as Bishop of the Farmington 13th ward, and recently served a mission with his wife to Townsville, Australia. He was blessed with the gift of discernment and shared his insights and wisdom with his grateful family and fellowmen. All 7 of his sons accepted his counsel to do their "Duty to God and Country" by serving full-time missions and serving as leaders in the military. All 14 of his living children followed his example as temple-endowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and continue his legacy of faith, holding family devotionals morning and night, in their homes, with his 73 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Faith Redd, his parents, and sister Jana. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Karen Andersen, and his children: Don Sperry Jr. (Sara) Redd, Brigham (Heather) Redd, Annaliese (James) White, Mylinda (Michael) Stone, Krista (Michael) Day, Ivalou (Darren) Burnett, Ammon (Allison) Redd, Nephi (Melanie) Redd, Charity (Jordan) Bate, Merica (Jaron) Jansen, Moroni (Juliann) Redd, Maryelle (Brad) Ripa, Mormon (Emily) Redd and Alma Helaman Redd.
Viewings: Thursday Oct. 3rd, 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday Oct. 4th,10:00-11:30 a.m. Funeral Services: 12:00 noon All services will be held at the Steed Creek Chapel, 347 S. 200 W., Farmington, UT. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 29, 2019