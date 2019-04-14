1931 ~ 2019

On April 13, 2019 our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and dear friend, Dona Lea Holmes Thorup, 88, passed away peacefully. She was born March 10, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to William Hartley and Sylvia Terry Holmes.

Dona graduated from Cyprus High School and then from beauty school and enjoyed running her own in-home beauty shop ( Dona's Curlette) for most of her life. She married Donald LaMarr Thorup on May 5, 1951. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on September 1, 1955. They were married for 62 years before his passing in 2013.

Dona loved oil painting, gardening, traveling, genealogy, sewing and quilting, and gathering her family together for special occasions.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served for many years in ward and stake primary leadership including being in charge of a handicap primary in the stake. She also served as Ward and Stake Relief Society president. Later in life she served a Humanitarian Mission in West Virginia with her husband.

Dona is survived by her children: Lance (Carolyn), Launa (Michael) Haslam, Layne (Carolyn), Leigh, and son-in-law Craig Lingard (Karen). She was loved by her 27 grandchildren and 67 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband and two of their daughters: Linda Dawn (Lingard) and Lori Deann.

Funeral services will be held April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Westlake Ward located at 3175 South 3450 West, West Valley City, UT. Visitations will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home located at 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens.

Many thanks to Carrington Court and Bristol Hospice for their loving care and kindness.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019