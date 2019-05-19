Beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend Dona White passed away peacefully in her home the morning of May 11, 2019. Dona was a remarkable woman, living through a lifetime of disability with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She was born with Cerebral Palsy, which didn't stop her from making friends and creating lasting relationships with people of differing abilities.

Dona was born November10, 1949 in Salt Lake City. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Don Keith and Alice Stevenson White and sisters Marie and Mary Alice. She is survived by brothers and sisters Linda (Dale M) Rasmuson, Ronald S. (Marilyn) White, Lurena (Alex) Mead, Keith S. (Cherilyn) White and Lyle E. (Marie) White. She has many adoring nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Dona never let her disabilities define her. She was strong-willed, loving, forgiving and kind. She was mainly cared for by her beloved Mother and, for a time, was able to live independently. In her later years she was cared for by loving staff members with the Foundation for Independence. Dona taught us empathy, understanding and to view life from an eternal perspective. The family expresses their deepest appreciation to her house-mate Pam and to the wonderful caregivers and others who were devoted to and served Dona.

Dona loved to laugh and tell a joke. She loved jewelry, strawberry shakes, babies and anything purple. She also loved to shop, but her purchases were always modest, and often went as gifts to others. Dona was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a woman of great faith, expressing amid her deepest trials that she knew that her Heavenly Father loved her.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3:00pm in the chapel of Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S Highland Drive. Friends and family are invited to visit Monday evening from 6:00-7:30pm at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary.



