Donabeth R. Lennberg
1928 ~ 2020
Our caring, loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and aunt left this life on October 16th, 2020. She was born June 15th, 1928 to Lorenzo (Lawrence) and Verda Naylor Rindlisbacher in an isolated house on the Old Bingham Highway. She was the third of four children. Later, when she was in the seventh grade, the family moved to Midvale. Mom graduated from Jordan High School in 1947 and attended BYU and U of U.
In Midvale, she met and married her sweetheart and eternal companion, Don F. Lennberg. They were married May 6th, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they shared dreams and plans. Their love grew through the years, and their marriage was happy. They were together for almost 70 years.
They were blessed with four wonderful children, 21 grandchildren, and 40 great grandchildren. As they raised their family, Mom provided a home of love, patience, nurturing, teaching, and learning respect for others. Mom devoted all her time and energy as a family caregiver, tending and working 24/7 days constantly. She lived frugally to make sure the money was carefully budgeted and used wisely.
Mom was a lifetime student. Learning was her passion. She attended four colleges - BYU, U of U, Weber State College. She attended Mesa Community College when she was 60 years old, taking anatomy and physiology classes. She had a keen interest in nutrition, healthful living, and healing energies.
Mom was a woman of faith and had a love for her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. Since the age of 15 she has held many church callings, some of which were Sunday School Teacher, Organist, Primary Teacher, Stake Beehive Advisor and a Relief Society Visiting Teacher for many years.
Mom loved to meet and talk with new people. She could immediately engage in conversation with new people, and she loved to hear of their life's experiences. She was known for her compassionate, outgoing, and loving nature.
In her immediate family, she was the last living of her siblings and their spouses. She leaves behind her four children and their spouses -- Connie (Aspi), Carol (Dean), Boyd (Jeryl), and Linda (Robert) -- and sixty-one grand and great grandchildren. Her family loves her dearly and reluctantly bids her goodbye until they meet again. We invite you to share your memories or photos with the family at www.goffmortuary.com
.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Caring Senior Service and Inspiration Hospice for the loving and helpful care given to her in her last days.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday, October 24th from 10:00 - 10:45 am, at the Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah 84047. Please wear a mask and observe distancing guidelines.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral will be held at 11:00 am, also at Goff Mortuary. A recording of the service can be heard later at www.goffmortuary.com
. Interment will follow at the West Jordan City Cemetery, 7925 1300 W., West Jordan, UT 84088.