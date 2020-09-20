In Loving Memory

In loving memory of our parents, Donald Street, July 22, 1936 - May 25, 2016 and Delores Street, April 20, 1930 - September 15, 2020. Dad passed four years ago after a short but intense bout with cancer. Even as she fought a losing battle with dementia and other medical problems, Mom missed Dad every day since he left. She is now happily reunited with him, finally out of pain and at peace. Lifelong Utahns, Don and Dee spent their lives working hard and looking out for each other. They enjoyed traveling together on fishing, hunting and sightseeing trips. They're survived by their children Craig and Mary Cazier, Kevin and Sue Cazier, Brenda Garner, John and Denise Paulos and many wonderful family members. Don and Dee were greeted in heaven by daughter Jolene Cazier, son-in-law Stuart Garner, grandson Zak Cabell, great granddaughter Kyla Bryson and a host of ancestors. A graveside service to honor their life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Estates Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South, SLC Utah.



