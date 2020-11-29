1/1
Donald Andrew Godfrey
1939 - 2020

Donald A. Godfrey
1939 ~ 2020
Donald Andrew Godfrey, age 81, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on April Fool's Day, 1939, which led to a lifetime of gags for his birthday celebrations. He was born in Toledo, Ohio to George and Clara Lewandowski Godfrey. After graduating high school Don left Ohio and joined the Air Force where he was stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, UT. There he met his "Earth Angel" Barbara. They were married on June 25, 1960, and lived happily together for 60 years. Together, the couple raised 6 children, Tom, Geri, Cindy, Don, Jr., Mark, and Mike. The two lifetime accomplishments that Don was most proud of was raising his family and creating his business, B & D Glass Company, which began as a solo enterprise that he started in his basement and built into the thriving company his sons and grandchildren continue to run. Don is survived by his wife Barbara; children, Tom (Alice), Geri (Bruce), Cindy (Kevin), Don, Jr. (Valerie), Mark (Tammy) and Mike (Kim); 17 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm for immediate family members. A celebration of his life with be held this Summer. We will be streaming the graveside service on Zoom, Meeting ID 5729424453; Pass Code 7NmYu7.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2020.
