Services Memorial service 10:00 AM Spring Haven Ward Chapel 2300 West 1500 North Lehi , UT View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 11:00 AM Spring Haven Ward Chapel 2300 West 1500 North Lehi , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Donald Rawlings Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald B. Rawlings

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers 1934 ~ 2019

Beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend Donald B Rawlings passed lovingly embraced by his wife, children, and grandchildren on April 11, 2019, in St George, UT, after a long battle with complications from an illness. He was born to John Arnold (Brigg) and Hannah Cleo Barlow Rawlings on August 16, 1934, in Centerfield, UT, and was raised in Orem, UT.

Donald attended Lincoln High School and as a youth he worked beside his father to raise horses and attend to the family farm and orchards. Donald also had a job at Timp Drive-in where he ran the projectors.

On Jun 25, 1954, he married his sweetheart Jeanette Chamberlain of Provo, UT, in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together, they built their family home in Orem brick by brick where they adopted three children and raised their family. Donald and Jeanette loved, cared for, and mentored many throughout their community.

Donald had a deep and abiding love and faith in God who strongly believed in the power of prayer. He was the man who had an eye for seeing what needed doing, enlisting others and doing whatever it took to get it done.

He was one to quietly clear the ice and snow from church parking lots and neighbor's driveways without being seen or asked. While serving in Scouting as the Explorer leader, he loved his boys dearly and took them on kayaking and rafting trips and even taught them to build their own kayaks.

Donald was a patriot who loved this country and was proud to have served in the United States Army from 1957 - 1959 as a welding instructor and was in the reserves until 1963.

He worked as an ironworker and at Geneva Steel as a welder and a rigger. In later years, he ran his own excavation and landscaping company. He had a great love for the beauty of the earth and enjoyed rock and 'dirt work'.

Throughout his life, Donald had a profound love for horses; riding and raising them, and was a lifelong member of the Ore adventurous spirit, he was a champion in cutting, barrel racing, and keyhole racing. Donald raised some beautiful Arabian horses and later cutting horses. For his efforts he won many awards and trophies and continued riding, competing, and placing well into his late seventies.

Donald was known for his ready sense of humor and gift for storytelling. He was a hard working man with ethics and values who held nothing back when it came to serving family, friends and neighbors. Donald was a man of values and integrity who believed in hard work and doing your best until the job was done.

Donald was a natural leader, teacher and mentor who had an enormous heart. He lived his life uplifting and serving others and giving of his time, abilities and resources to his parents, family, friends and persons in need. In death as in life, he continues to give by donating his body to aide and benefit others. He will be missed greatly by all who know and love him.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents: John Arnold (Brigg) and Hannah Cleo Barlow Rawlings; and son, Ryan Donald Rawlings.

He is survived by: his loving wife of 65 years, Jeanette Chamberlain Rawlings; his daughters: Donnette Rawlings and Jerilyn Rawlings Porcaro; eight grandchildren: Heather (Brandon), Ashley, TyRell (Amanda), Austin, Stephen, Alex, Alyssa (Spencer), Emily; and five great-grandchildren: Connor, Kayla, Mason, Mia and Lily.

Services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Spring Haven Ward Chapel at 2300 West 1500 North in Lehi, Utah. Family, friends and loved ones are invited to gather to share memories, laughter, tears, and photos before the services at 10 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries