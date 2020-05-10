Home

Donald Balfour


1925 - 2020
Donald Balfour passed away on May 1, 2020.
Born in June 1925, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Married Phyllis E Sudbury. Survived by his wife Phyllis; his sons Don (Judy), Doug (Mary Anne) and Darrin (Bonnie); and daughter in law Sharon. Preceded in death by his parents; son (Dennis); and 3 brothers and his sister.
He will be laid to rest at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, Bluffdale. Online condolences may be offered to his family at www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020
