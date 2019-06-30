Resources More Obituaries for Donald Doty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Benjamin Doty

1937 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Donald Benjamin Doty, M.D., died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on June 26, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with non-small cell adenocarcinoma (lung cancer). Don was born September 9, 1937 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the middle child of Benjamin McCarrey Doty and Mary Leona Dunn. Shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Don's parents relocated the family from Oahu to Hollywood, California, where Don grew up and graduated from North Hollywood High School. Don did his undergraduate studies at UCLA, and then attended Stanford Medical School, where he received his medical doctor degree in 1962.

On June 23, 1961, just prior to his final year of medical school, Don married the love of his life, Cheryl Jean Killpack, in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Don and Cheryl were inseparable throughout their lives, and recently celebrated their 58th anniversary. Upon his graduation from Stanford, Don and Cheryl returned to southern California, where Don completed his general surgery residency at the University of Southern California County General Hospital in Los Angeles. Don then served as a Major in the United States Army Medical Corps at the height of the Vietnam War. Don was initially stationed for a short time at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Maryland, and was subsequently called up to serve a 6-month tour of duty in Vietnam from January to July 1968. During his tour of duty in Vietnam, Don saved the lives of many American soldiers on the operating tables of Army field hospitals in combat zones, and for his efforts, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations Against Hostile Forces.

Following his honorable discharge from the military, Don and Cheryl moved to Birmingham, Alabama, where Don completed his residency in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Alabama. In 1971, Don and Cheryl moved to Iowa City, Iowa, where Don joined the cardiothoracic surgery department at the University of Iowa Hospital. Over the next 11 years, Don became a world-renowned expert in pediatric heart surgery, and enjoyed his time researching, publishing, and teaching residents. In 1983, Don and Cheryl moved to Bountiful, Utah, and for the next 23 years Don practiced cardiac surgery at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, during which time he published numerous scholarly articles and five books. Don also generously gave of himself, making multiple trips to China, sponsored by the American Heart Association, to train Chinese physicians in the techniques of heart surgery.

Anyone close to Don knew that he was always humble in his accomplishments, that he always gave credit to his Heavenly Father for his gifts and talents, and that he always placed his Savior Jesus Christ at the center of his life. Don was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many Church callings and assignments, including Stake President of the Cedar Rapids, Iowa Stake, Bishop, Regional Representative, and Area Authority Seventy. He was also instrumental in getting the Mormon Handcart Park in Iowa City identified and recognized as an official Church historical site.

Don retired from his surgery practice on December 31, 2004, and was immediately called by Elder Russell Ballard and Elder Russell Nelson to serve as the chairman of Health Services for the Missionary Department of the Church. Don and Cheryl served in that capacity for 9 years, during which time they oversaw medical services and treatment for tens of thousands of missionaries throughout the world. In recognition of this dedicated and selfless service, Don was awarded a Doctor of Science and Christian Service degree, Honoris Causa, from Brigham Young University in 2015.

Don had many interests, including teaching, writing, traveling, running, skiing, bicycling, cruising, and photography. Most of these activities Don enjoyed with his family, which was always his biggest priority. He was completely devoted to his wife Cheryl, his two sons, David and John, and his six grandchildren. Many of our most cherished memories are those spent with Don attending swim meets, biking, backpacking in the Wind Rivers, cheering at Iowa and BYU games, and hiking the fields and forests at the family ranch in Bear Lake.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings George Richard Doty and Mary Ann (Doty) Erickson. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, sons David (Rori) and John (Kristy), and his six grandchildren (Shannon (Colby) Hall, Mark, Blake, Grant, Madeline, Ainsley).

At his request there will not be a funeral, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Perpetual Education Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (801-356-5198) or the Intermountain Research & Medical Foundation (801-507-2040). Interment at Memorial Estates Lakeview Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah.

The family expresses our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Thomas Boud, Dr. Clarke Low, Dr. George Cannon, Dr. Mark Ott, the nurses and staff of Infusion Services at Intermountain Medical Center, and Intermountain Hospice, for the loving and dedicated care they provided to Don.

"But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." (Isaiah 40:31).

