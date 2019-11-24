|
1952 ~ 2019
Donald Clarence Holt, age 67, died of Multiple Systems Atrophy, November 21, 2019 in Layton, Utah.
Don was born February 19, 1952 in Richfield, Utah. He was the third of 5 children, born to Clarence William (Bill) Holt and Enid Irene Nielsen.
Growing up in Kearns Benjamin and Salina, Don learned the value of hard work by working on the farm and in the family meat packing business.
Don served in the Cumorah, New York mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Don served faithfully and with love in many callings in the church. He was a scout master, served in two bishoprics and one branch presidency, high counselor, and ward missionary.
Don graduated from BYU with a bachelor's degree in English and later earned a master's degree in Education Administration. Don's first teaching job was in Vernal, Utah where he met and fell in love with Camille John. They were sealed in the Manti temple July 18, 1980 after she FINALLY said, "yes!" Don and Camille had 2 wonderful children, Jennifer Jamila and Timothy Donald.
Don also fell in love with teaching and education. Over the course of his career he was a High School English journalism teacher, Counselor, Principal, and Superintendent of the American School of Kuwait, Director of the Universal American School of Dubai, Middle School Principal and Elementary Principal. His teaching career took him to Utah, Kuwait, and Dubai.
He rang his bell for retirement in 2017 from Lakeside Elementary.
He also loved to travel. His favorite continent to visit was Africa. A highlight of these visits was climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.
Don was everyone's favorite Bishop, Principal, Friend, Father, Uncle, Brother, Husband, Mentor and most importantly, Andilynn's Gwam-pa.
He was humble and led by the spirit which guided him to bless many lives. He was a gifted teacher, writer, and speaker. We are grateful for the legacy of faith he has left behind and for his example of love and devotion to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
He leaves behind his darling wife Camille, daughter Jamila (Skylar) Lowe, granddaughter Andilynn DAWN Lowe and son, Timothy Donald Holt. His sisters Susan (Brad) Brinkerhoff, Beth (Al) Belt, Janice (Manolo) Porras, and brother Russell (EvaLynn) Holt.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Layton East Stake Center, 1015 North Emerald Drive, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah and Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Layton East Stake Center.
Interment, Lindquist Memorial Park in Layton.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com or sent to Fairfield Village, 1201 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah 84041.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 24, 2019