Donald Elroy Jenson
1931 - 2020
1931 ~ 2020
On Friday, September 11, 2020, Donald Elroy Jenson, loving husband, father, grandfather, and veteran passed away at age 88.
Don was born on November 14, 1931 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Jens and Christine (Strand) Jenson. The family moved from Minnesota to North Dakota to California during the Great Depression and Don spent his formative years in the Los Angeles area. He enlisted in the Army and fought on the frontline in Korea. After leaving Korea, Don was stationed in Yuma, AZ where he converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated in American History from University of California-Berkley in 1960. He taught first in the Bay Area and then Salt Lake City where he continued to teach at various high schools retiring from Alta High in 1998. On December 20, 1957, he married Charlene Ruth Sessions in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised ten children, seven sons and three daughters at their home of 42 years in East Millcreek, UT. After retiring, Don and Charlene served a two year full time mission for the Church on Temple Square followed by sixteen years as tour guides at the Conference Center. They spent the past three years happily living in Sagewood at Daybreak.
Don was passionate about history or as he called it hi-"Story". He loved bringing history to life for his students. He taught using actual historical artifacts- filling his classroom and den with real items he collected to help tell the story. He leveraged related music and movies to build excitement and relate to history. He was an avid collector of memorabilia, specializing in "Remember Pearl Harbor" and World War 1 & 2 items. He also loved classic Hollywood movies especially the grand MGM musicals. Don loved visiting Swap Meets, Thrift Stores and the past few years online markets to find his historical treasures. He was known for his deep and abiding love of our country, his practical jokes, his care for others and his authenticity.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Jens, his mother, Christine and sister, Eleanor. He is survived by his wife Charlene, his ten children-Ken (Lynda), Marc (Stori), Dave (Raquel), Karen (Rich), Steve (Lisa), Chari (Steve), Paul (Kris), Rachel (Edgar), Matthew (Amy), Chris (Mary Ann), 52 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-3640 East Millstream Lane (3510 S) at 11 o'clock a.m. with a Visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Flowers may be sent to 11289 S Oakmond Rd, South Jordan, UT 84009.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
September 15, 2020
My daughter, Saundra, was invited to join Don and Charlene for breakfast. She ordered pancakes with syrup. Don stopped the waitress and insisted that the dish arrive with a big scoop of ice cream on top, too. Warm, generous, brilliant and charming man!
Emily P
Friend
September 15, 2020
What a great man, father and neighbor and teacher etc. ! The Jensons, the Swopes, on Crestwood Drive. All our kids can fill in with the stories and adventures! With our love and condolences, Terry, Vicki Swope and family.
TV Swope
September 15, 2020
He was a true treasure. Our memories of him are nothing but good.
Charlene, we hug you in our hearts.
Mike and Ellen Walker, Randon, Garth, Les Ann and Jodi
Ellen Walker
Friend
September 15, 2020
This man was so special to all of us sister missionaries on Temple Square. Oh how we lived him and all our senior couples. They made being away from home bearable. Love to you all ❤❤❤
Shera Mecham Leaver
Friend
September 15, 2020
I met brother and sister Jenson at Temple Square serving as a missionary. They are a sweet, loving couple. Brother Jenson was a kind man, always smiling and happy! Sister Jenson, may God fill your heart with comfort.
Yeisili Negron Cluff
Friend
September 15, 2020
My sincere condolences, in unserem Herzen bleibt er unvergessen.
Monika
Friend
