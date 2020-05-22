Home

Saturday, May 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 East 1300 South
Salt Lake City, UT
Donald Eugene Bailey Obituary
Salt Lake City, UT-On Friday, May 15, 2020, Donald Eugene Bailey, a wonderful friend to many, passed away at the age of 60.
Don was born on September 5, 1959 in Moab, UT to Verlyn and Bonnie Bailey. Don grew up in Moab. He followed in the footsteps of his mother and worked as a cook for many years. In recent years Don lived in Salt Lake City and worked in manufacturing.
Don had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. His joy was infectious and he could brighten a room. Don was a hard worker and loved his job. He had a love for the outdoors, fishing, shooting and four wheeling.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Verlyn Authur Bailey and his mother, Bonnie Lew Hammer. He is survived by his two sons, Joey and Jeremiah Gannon.
Don's friends invite you to join them in honoring Don at a viewing on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT. In lieu of flowers, please honor Don by paying it forward through an act of service to someone in need.
Published in Deseret News on May 22, 2020
