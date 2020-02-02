|
Donald Eugene Heap
June 29, 1943 ~ Jan 28, 2020
Donald Eugene Heap (76) passed away surrounded by his family January 28th 2020. Dad was born in Panguitch, Utah June 29, 1943 to Garth Heap and Theora Barnhurst. He grew up in Hatch, UT and graduated from Panguitch High where he played basketball, participated in track, and was the milk tester for the FFA.
He served an LDS mission in the Toronto, Ontario Canada mission, which was a positive life changer for him. He then moved to Cedar City and attended CSU where he studied Recreational Education with a History minor, and later received his masters' degree from BYU. The best part of coming to CSU was meeting and falling in love with his sweetheart, Deanna Prusia! They married in the St George temple, September 17, 1965, and they've spent 54 years of marriage building quite a legacy.
They dreamed of having a large family, and eight children joined their family over the next 13 years. Don was employed by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 21 years teaching Seminary and he was truly loved and respected by his students. Dad reciprocated that love for those he taught and spoke of them often. Don was a real estate broker and sold in Cedar and Salt Lake. His final career was being a hospice chaplain in Price Utah for several years, comforting and helping the sick and bereaved. He had a gift with his patients and they felt his genuine love and concern.
Dad served diligently in his church as Bishop, High Councilor, Young mens leader, High priest group leader, Sunday school teacher, and more. He loved drawing and artwork, airplanes, music, history, reading, and time with his family. Don enjoyed the out-of-doors especially hunting. Sports were a big part of his life and he spent time with his children and grandchildren at their games. He loved deeply and had the biggest heart. Everyone who knew him loved him. He will be sorely missed.
Don is survived by his wife, Deanna; children, Jeff (Devyn), Rochelle (Rick) Lunt, Wes (Jennie), Natalie (Mike) Gabel, Troy (Annie), Camille (Rob) Sherratt, Brandon (Cassie), Brittney (Dave) Vernon; sister-in-law, Marilyn Heap; 31 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren whom he adored!
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wallace; sister, Joann Sawyer Goulding; and his grandson, Kyson Lunt.
Viewing and visitation at the Greenslake Chapel - 1120 W Greenslake Dr, Cedar City on Friday, February 7th from 6:00-8:00PM and Saturday from 9:00-10:30AM.
Funeral services will be held at the Greenslake Chapel at 11:00AM Saturday February 8, 2020. Interment at Hatch, Utah cemetery at 3:00PM. Arrangements were made with Mosdell Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 2, 2020