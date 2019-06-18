1934 ~ 2019

Donald Harold Woodlief, age 85, peacefully passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Provo, Utah from complications from an accidental fall. The only child of Harold Ellsworth and Virginia Louise Hammond Woodlief, he leaves behind his daughter Donna Davis (Ron), his sons Bruce (Sue) and Graydon, along with eight grandchildren, Lindsey Davis Walker (Brian), Landon Davis (MaLese), Katie Davis McArthur (Cory), Erin Woodlief, Carly Hill (Stephen), Kyle Woodlief, Alyssa Woodlief Nimmer (Ammon), Jared Woodlief and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his beloved wife of 55 years, Yvonne Fife Woodlief, who died in 2013.

He was born January 30, 1934 in Los Angeles, California where he attended and graduated from Wilson High School, Pomona Community College and the University of Southern California (USC). Don served two years in the US Navy. During his time of service, he met and married the love of his life, Yvonne Fife, on February 22, 1958.

Don's professional career was spent in the food industry where he labored in many capacities, including years in senior leadership positions with The Campbell's Soup Company, Mead Johnson and Kelley-Clarke Food Brokers. He retired in 1999 after 29 years with Kelley-Clarke and shortly thereafter moved to American Fork, Utah. He and his family lived in both Southern and Northern California, Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington.

Don loved and cherished his family, his many friends, and all four-legged creatures, especially dogs. He was a gentle giant of a man with a keen sense of humor and a love for the simple pleasures of life. For those close to him, they witnessed firsthand how he expressed his love for his Savior by his compassionate and caring expressions of Christ-like service.

Funeral services will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the American Fork 19th Ward chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1305 North 100 East in American Fork. Prior to the services, friends and family are invited to gather at the chapel from 9:30am - 10:30am to celebrate Don's life. Graveside services will be Saturday June 22, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Cedar City, Utah cemetery where he will be interred next to his eternal companion, Yvonne. Services are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.



