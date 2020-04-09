|
Donald Haun Maynes
1939~2020
Donald Haun Maynes, a spiritual giant and steadfast servant, passed away peacefully in his home on April 7, 2020.
Born July 28, 1939, in Salt Lake City, UT - he was the oldest son of Darrel D. Maynes and Goldie (Haun) Maynes. He was a man of undaunted faith and conviction who generously served others throughout his life. In August of 1960, he was sealed to his loving companion, Linda Erickson Maynes (1942-2006) and has long awaited to be joined with her again. Oh, how the heavens must have rung out as they were, at last, reunited for all eternity! Together, Don and Linda raised 6 beautiful children.
Don retired from Graybar Electric after working for 44 years in various capacities. Don was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. Along with his brother Kent and friend's, Deon Springer and Bob Gull, they started our families' annual bow hunting trip to Ephraim, Utah that now spans 4 generations. Don held many callings within his church and especially enjoyed working inside the temple. He was the Founder and Creative Director of the Fly-By-Night & Fish Bait Greeting Card Company. For decades he would send home-made cards to his loved ones (and there are a lot of us!) for every birthday and special occasion.
One of his greatest accomplishments and missions in this life was his passion for family history, particularly indexing. Over the years, Don has found and processed nearly 1 MILLION names throughout the globe - most recently working on batches in Africa, in hopes of joining families together forever. He worked tirelessly and prayerfully to serve in any way he could until his life on earth was done. Well done, thou good and faithful servant! We will miss him dearly but rejoice in knowing that he is free from the pain and limitations of this earth life and is watching over us as we strive to follow in his footsteps and do as he would do - to love one another.
He is survived by his brother Stan (Deloris); sisters-in law Beth, Diana, Peggy and Judy; children: Susan Balisteri, Patty (Mike) Patton-Wolf, Daniel (Nancy), Paul (Elvina), Brian (Kristin), and Michael (Laura); as well as 35 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren, as well as many others who loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; and brothers Kent, Alan, & David; and his daughter-in-law, Pauline.
Due to current circumstances and restrictions, the family will hold a private grave-side service on April 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to in his behalf. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020