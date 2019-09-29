|
Donald James Lefavor
1927 - 2019
Holladay, UT-Donald James Lefavor, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019.
Born February 12, 1927, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Warren and Eleanor Lefavor. Married the love of his life, Beverly Beatrice Christensen, on March 31, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Dear Dad:
It's almost impossible to describe your wonderful life. You were the youngest of four brothers. From the moment you were born, you were someone special. You had so much love for your family, and you were a wonderful and devoted brother and son. You especially revered your mother, who raised you with so much love and tender care during the depression that you "never knew you were poor." You had a wonderful childhood surrounded by family and friends.
You excelled at so many things. We were always proud of your wonderful sense of humor and how so many people were drawn to you. In school, you held numerous student offices, including President of South High. You were involved in many activities, most importantly the ROTC and orchestra. Serving our country at age seventeen and playing music professionally for 50 years were two of the most defining experiences of your life.
After high school graduation, you enlisted in the Navy, following in the tradition of your two brothers. You served for two years and were in Guam as a radio operator when WWII ended. You also played in a band on the base, because music was a part of your life wherever you went. Your secret messages to our mom in morse code during church, making her giggle, are some of our fondest memories.
You fulfilled a dream of yours by playing music professionally for many of the biggest musical acts in the country whenever they performed in Salt Lake City. You did this for 50 years, on most weekends, with the full support of our mother. Playing the saxophone solo while performing "The Pink Panther" for Henry Mancini was a favorite moment for you. Mom knew how much your music meant to you. You were eternally grateful to her for her support.
You were very successful as a local business owner and operator. You started Lefavor Envelope Co. from a card table set up in the basement of your home. Fifty-four years later, Lefavor Envelope Company is a Utah based envelope manufacturer that ships envelopes all over the USA, and has employed hundreds of people since 1965. Your son, Jim, fulfilled one of your biggest dreams when he took over the operation of your life's work.
You were raised as a member of the LDS church, and made it the foundation of your entire existence. You loved the church and your Savior with your all your heart. You always stated how grateful you were for the gospel and how you could not imagine life without it. Your devotion and commitment to its principles were a great example for us.
Most important of all, however, was your relationship to our mother. You started dating in high school and were married for 69 years. You were each other's first and last loves. You raised six children together, supported each other through thick and thin, and spent nearly every day of your lives together. We are so comforted knowing that the two of you have been finally reunited after two and a half years on opposite sides of the veil.
Dad, our love for you knows no limits. Thank you for the man you are, the example you were to us, and the memories we are blessed with. You and mom will be with us always.
Survived by children, Connie (Dan) Engh, Charlene Lefavor, Pat (Don) Link, Diane Driggs, Joan Critchlow, Jim (Kylie) Lefavor; 26 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Wasatch 2nd Ward, 8170 S. Short Hills Dr. A visitation will held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Wasatch 2nd Ward from 6 - 8 p.m. and the day of the service from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
