Donald Joseph Harsh
1940~2019
Don passed away at St. Marks on September 3, 2019 after a 4 month courageous battle after open heart surgery. Born January 6, 1940 to Joseph and Thelma Harsh. Graduated from Granite High where he played drums in the band and football under Coach Lavell Edwards. He was a member of the Jester Auto Club and bowled on many leagues. Married his sweetheart, Bonnie Gae Boll. Graduated from the University of Utah Tech Institute in 1967. Worked at Peter Pan Bread, RCA Electrics, Sears Service and 30 years at Little America Hotel where he traveled to all their locations and spent a year in Sun Valley, Idaho. Retired in 2005. 2012 he began work as a Park Ranger Aid at Great Salt Lake Marina until his passing.
Don had many hobbies. For 39 years he served as a Certified Peace Officer with Salt Lake County, the last 4 years with Murray. Was a Black Belt in Kenpo Karate and taught for 10 years. He was President of Utah Treasure Association Metal Detecting Club, an avid collector of coins and stamps. One of his favorite places was spending time at the cabin that he and his family built in Samak Hills above Kamas. He enjoyed riding ATV's, fishing, camping in Yellowstone, taking his family to his favorite beach house on the North Shore of Oahu and many cruises with family and friends.
Survived by his 4 children Melanee (Kris), Lorilee (Jack), Merrilee (Cliff), Jamie (Laura), brother Jack (Jean), 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Casual dress and no funeral at his request. Viewing will be held at Memorial Estates Mortuary, 5850 S 900 E Murray, Wed. Sept 11th from 5-7 pm. Graveside service for family and friends at Holladay Cemetery, 4900 S Memory Ln Holladay, Thurs. Sept. 12th, 11 am. In lieu of flowers, tell your loved ones you love them and take them out to lunch.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019