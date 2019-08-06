|
Donald Keith Johnson
1933 ~ 2019
Donald Keith Johnson died on August 1, 2019 at the Wentworth Willowcreek after a brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born June 11, 1933 to James Olaf Johnson and Nancy Elizabeth Johnson (Hallet). He attended Murray High School where he met the love of his life, Francis Kay Demke, and they spent 60 years together.
Don worked for Western Airlines and later for Delta Airlines. He loved to spend time at the Mount Olympus Senior Center and developed some lasting friendships. He will be buried next to his wife in the Mountain View Cemetery.
He is survived by one son, Donald Kay Johnson, and special nephew Pat Johnson. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. We will celebrate his life at a later date.
"Dad, you taught me to be honest and how to work hard. Bye Dad, Love Donny"
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 6, 2019