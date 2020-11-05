1929 ~ 2020Donald L. Myrup, 91, of American Fork passed away peacefully in his home on November 3, 2020. He was born April 8, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leon and Beth Myrup.In 1952, Don married Ilene Rasmussen. They later divorced. He later married Clarene Adamson in 1967.He graduated from Provo High and from University of Utah. He worked as a mechanical engineer at Convair, Geneva Steel, and retired from Hercules. He loved hunting with family and friends, drawing his Henry Mountains buffalo tag at age 89. He was an avid hiker, even attempting Timpanogos this last summer.His favorite things to do was exploring remote areas of the state with children and grandchildren. His grandchildren enjoyed his great sense of humor and the fun times he gave them. He loved referring to himself as a desert rat as he explored the Book Cliffs and his Dad's Sandy Ranch, Boulder Mountain and the Henry Mountains.He was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served diligently in every calling he received.He is survived by his six children Teresa Nelson, Loraine (Delon) Whetten, Blake Partridge, Louise (Matthew) Bishop, Annette (Ray) Winger, Jeffrey (Wendi) Myrup, 25 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren, with one great, great grandchild on the way. Don was preceded in death by his wife Clarene who he deeply loved and missed, his parents, his sister Marilyn and his two brothers Richard and Jerry, his son James Donald and his best dog Duke.The family would like to thank the many friends, neighbors, ward members and the staff of Rocky Mountain Hospice for their loving care and friendship over many years.A viewing will be held at Wing Mortuary, 118 E Main St, Lehi, Utah on Friday, November 6th, from 6 to 8 pm. On Saturday, November 7th there will be a viewing at 11 am and then the funeral at 12 pm will be held at the American 14th Ward building at 239 East 1100 South, American Fork, UT 84003.The funeral will be live-streamed using the following link:Passcode: 7575 Webinar ID: 897 3923 6905