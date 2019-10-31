|
Donald Le Roy Richards
Feb 28, 1944 ~ Oct 27, 2019
On Sunday, 27 Oct. 2019, Donald Le Roy Richards died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 75.
Don was born 28 February 1944 in Garfield, Utah to William Isaac and Marjory Donna (née Farnes). As a young man he served a mission for the LDS church in France. After his mission, he enlisted in the Army and was deployed to Vietnam. His military experience led to a 37-year career in telecommunications. In 1970, he married Susan Kathryn Perry with whom he had seven children. In 1988, he married Karen Marie Johnson, becoming a stepfather to her six children.
Don is preceded in death by his wife Karen, his parents William and Marjory, and his older brother William. He is survived by his brothers and sister Ronald, Gary, Kyle, and Lawna. Also, his stepmother Ferris Richards and his Aunt Idonna Dority. He is also survived by seven children, William, Michael, Kathryn, Samuel, Jonathan, Paul, and Benjamin, and six stepchildren, Dane, Veral, Tamara, Dorothy, Nathan, and Rebecca.
A funeral service will be held Friday, 1 Nov. 2019 at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah at 2 pm.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 31, 2019