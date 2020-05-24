|
|
Donald Leroy Peterson
1930-2020
Donald Leroy Peterson passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born March 24, 1930 and raised by his parents, Arthur and Bertha Peterson, in Ferron, UT. He was a Navy Korean War Veteran. Married Arlene Leamaster (deceased). Latter married Annette Kofford. Together they raised their seven children. He worked 33 years for Prudential Insurance and retired as a Sales Manager in 1992. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held many callings. He and his wife served in the Arizona Tempe Mission at the Mesa Temple Visitor Center.
Survived by his wife, Annette, children, Sherrie (Randy) Bowcutt, Scott (Jenette) Peterson, Brenda (Rick) Turnbow, Peggy (Larry) Bauer, Lynda (Dwaine) Zobell, David Peterson, Donnette (Mike) Burnett, 33 grandchildren, 76 great grandchildren and counting, and sister, Ellen Bryan. Preceded in death by parents, brother/sister-in-law, George (Dora) Petersen, brother-in-law, Jerry Bryan, and grandson, Tommy Burnett.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 27 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Broomhead Funeral Home at 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, UT. (Due to COVID 19 situation, masks are requested). Followed by family graveside services at 12:00 am held at the Sandy City Cemetery at 700 East 9000 South.
The family would like to thank Arla, Susie, and Tara from IHC Hospice for their love and care of Don.
This will be live streamed for those who cannot attend, for more information go to www.broomheadfuneralhome.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020