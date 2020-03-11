|
May 7, 1926 ~ March 6, 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Donald Marchant Judd, passed peacefully from this earthly life on March 6, 2020, at the age of 93.
Donald was born May 7, 1926, to Thomas William Judd and Katherine Sisa Marchant Judd in Hoytsville, Utah. He had a very happy childhood with his siblings Leon, Reva, and Bill. They enjoyed a loving home where they shared chores on the family ranch. It was there he learned the importance of honesty and hard work. Donald attended Hoytsville and North Summit schools where he was active in FFA and played the trumpet in the band. He respected and appreciated his teachers and classmates and always spoke of them with the highest regard. Donald enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1945 and served on the island of Shemya in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska.
Donald married the love of his life, Gladys Louise Brown, June 22, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple. Donald and Louise had an extraordinary love for each other and a beautiful marriage. Donald was a sheep rancher his entire life. Louise helped Donald haul hay, lamb sheep, repair fences, and ride the range. Donald helped Louise cook meals, make jam and can fruit, tie quilts, nurture their daughters, and with many other household responsibilities. The service they gave to each other defined a partnership in every sense. Music filled their home. Donald loved playing the harmonica, banjo, and guitar. He loved to sing a variety of songs, especially hymns.
Donald and Louise raised two daughters, Kathy and Colleen. Donald was the father who taught his daughters to ballroom dance in the living room, told delightful bedtime stories, entertained with his artwork, and was always ready for a fun adventure. He served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, including Bishop of the Hoytsville 1st Ward. Donald and Louise served in the Ogden Temple and served two missions together, both to the Philippines. They loved their Philippine daughter, Emma.
Donald will be remembered for his unconditional kindness, unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, happy nature, and timely sense of humor and quick wit. We will miss him, but we will forever hold dear his honorable life.
He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Tom) Chappell, Wanship, daughter Emma (Derrick) Higley, Salt Lake City, as well as 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, wife Louise, and daughter Colleen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Hoytsville Church. Friends may visit with family at the viewing on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, also at the Hoytsville Church.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Wain Allen, Jeanette Vernon, Corey Blonquist, and Rylie Streadbeck for their medical skills, friendship, and compassion.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020